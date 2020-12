File graphic /

WILTON — The town’s first COVID-19 testing event, held Dec. 11, at Comstock Community Center, drew 212 people, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. Of those, 82 were residents and 140 were school and town employees and ambulance corps volunteers.

In a Facebook post, Vanderslice said she was among those tested, receiving her negative report in less than 14 hours. Whether there will be further testing available was yet to be determined, she said.