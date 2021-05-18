Wilton CERT disaster preparedness training, new members

Wilton’s all-volunteer Community Emergency Response Team, (CERT), with the support of Wilton Emergency Management Director, Police Chief John Lynch, recently completed its annual disaster preparedness training program.
Citizens from six different local municipalities were trained to help family, friends, and neighbors in the event of an emergency or disaster that affected the town greatly. CERT Instructor certified by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, along with other instructors from the police department, fire department and emergency medical service assisted in the training.