Filling in for Bulletin Editor Jeannette Ross this week, who is taking a few much-deserved days off, I was tasked with writing the editorial. Since it is the first issue of 2020, it makes sense to write about New Year’s resolutions.

But what can I say that hasn’t already been said a thousand times over? There are the usual resolutions — eat healthier, be more active, lose weight, get a better job, read more books. The same old litany, blah, blah, blah, we all know the routine.

My list of resolutions is a bit different and I just have two of them.

Resolution #1: Use your stuff or get rid of it.

I love to go to tag sales and root around hunting for bargains. At one estate sale this year, tucked away in a crowded corner of a room filled with antiques and luxurious furnishings, I came across a box of House of Waterford crystal stemware being sold for $1 each.

Talk about a bargain. Those glasses easily cost $50 apiece brand new, and would have graced the fanciest tables alongside fine china and linens. Now, here they sat in a tattered box, unloved, and on the price scale of something you would find at the Dollar Store.

Folks, do not wait for your kids and heirs to box up what you consider to be your valuable possessions (which they have no interest in), and sell them for pennies on the dollar just to get rid of them. Use everything now — those silk table linens, that Lenox china, that English silverware, and not just on holidays. Enjoy them every day.

Anything you’re not using, including furniture, pass it along now to family and friends who can find a place for it and enjoy it. Also, let go of those knickknacks and tchotchkes from Disney World as well as that snow globe from the Statue of Liberty that is just gathering up dust. And don’t let another one in the house.

Resolution#2: Do it now, part one.

Have you ever wanted to sip champagne and munch on a croissant at the Eiffel Tower? Perhaps learn the piano, go skydiving, or start a beehive in your backyard?

If so, just do it, as the sneaker ad says.

Following the unexpected passing this year of a good friend, I learned that life can throw us a curveball when we least expect it. My friend always wanted to see her favorite East Coast sports team play out in Chicago. She talked about it constantly, but put it off and never made plans to go before she left us.

Don’t wait until retirement age to scratch that itch. Or you’ll end up with a lot of woulda, coulda, shouldas.

As that wise sage Harold Hill said to Marian the Librarian, “You pile up enough tomorrows and you’ll find you are left with nothing but a lot of empty yesterdays. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to make today worth remembering.”

Resolution#2: Do it now, part two.

I wish I had one final lunch with my friend to let her know how special she was, and give her a hug. But she was hit by a car while riding her bike on vacation and that was the end. Her husband and two young children are still aching with grief.

Let people who are special in your life know it. Call that relative or friend who lives far away and you haven’t seen for a while. Stop in with a plate of cookies and visit that elderly neighbor down the road just to make sure she’s okay. While there is social media to keep us in touch, it’s not as personal as a direct communication and conversation. And not as memorable.

These are resolutions you won’t regret keeping. — Patricia Gay