Wilton Bulletin Board — physics, trees, hiking and music

Joni and the Keepers — Joni Wallace, John Taylor, and John McNeil Johnston —are among the bands that will perform in Wilton's Summer Concert Series, July and August 2019, in Wilton, Conn. Joni and the Keepers — Joni Wallace, John Taylor, and John McNeil Johnston —are among the bands that will perform in Wilton's Summer Concert Series, July and August 2019, in Wilton, Conn. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — physics, trees, hiking and music 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Frozen will be shown from 10:15 to noon. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase will be shown from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads the last of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paper Bridge Challenge, 4-5:15 p.m., Wilton Library. Students entering grades 6-10 can explore the strength of paper and learn about shapes that make for strong buildings. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Beyond the Garden — Trees Can Be Herbs, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn the medicinal properties of trees, followed by wine and cheese reception. Members: free, non-members: $10. Register: 203-762-7257 or email info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Summer Hike, 9-10:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Choose from two different pace groups. Try out Merrell hiking and trail running shoes. Ages 12 and up. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org/upcomingevents.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, Aug. 5

Celebrity Golf Classic, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. Presented by Connecticut Cancer Foundation. Includes lunch, golf, cocktail hour and dinner reception with live auction and entertainment. Information: golfclassiccf.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Lion King will be shown from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Mary Poppins Returns will be shown from 2 to 4:15 p.m. Free, no registration.

Learn the Secrets of Magic for Teens, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Watch the Magic Genie’s show and take home some tricks to practice. For students entering grades 6-10. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monday, Aug. 12

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Ralph Breaks the Internet will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Spider Man into the Spider-Verse will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Wilton Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road. Food trucks, live music, craft sale, and fun for the kids. Benefits Trackside Teen Center: trackside.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Wizard Camp Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wilton Library. The library’s annual fundraiser celebrates 22 years of Harry Potter. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and fun activities. Bring lunch, snacks and beverages supplied. Advance registration required, $50 per child. Call 203-762-6336.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Free Standardized Test, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Library. High school students may take a free practice test for the SAT, ACT or PSAT administered by C2 Education of Wilton. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: 203-762-6342.

Monday, Aug. 26

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 26

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jay Petrow is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence will show his abstract expressionist works that convey his experiences as the father of an autistic child. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.