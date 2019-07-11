Wilton Bulletin Board — movies, music and art

The Barons, one of the area's hottest "oldies" groups, performs at Wilton Library's 19th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series on Thursday, July 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, July 11

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Hercules will be shown from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. The Lego Movie 2 will be shown from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this first of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

iPhone Photography for Teens, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wilton Library. Professional photographer Peggy Grbu will show teens entering sixth through 12th grade how to get the most from their iPhone camera. Must have an iPhone, preferably version 7 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342, $5 fee.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Barons perform popular oldies from the 50s and 60s. Refreshments. Free.

Friday, July 12

Classic & Custom Car Show, 5-8 p.m., Piersall Building, Center Street. Clasic cars and trucks, hot dogs, burgers, cold beverages. Benefits Wilton Kiwanis Club: wiltonkiwanis.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. A celebration of the opening of the annual Summer Show, featuring the work of more than 50 Wilton artists. Free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Wilton Bulletin.

Sunday, July 14

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Schenck’s Island Chess Park. Wilton Summer Acoustic Showcase. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, July 15

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Wednesday, July 17

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 18

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Moana will be shown from 10:15 to noon. How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be shown from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this second of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Billy and the Showmen perform R&B, soul and funk. Refreshments. Free.

Saturday, July 20

Summer Street Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Center. Sidewalk sale and street fair with vendors, food trucks, entertainment, special appearance and demonstration by police K9 Baso. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce (wiltonchamber.com).

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 21

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Schenck’s Island Chess Park. Feturing The Defibrillators. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, July 22

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, July 24

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 25

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Incredibles 2 will be shown from 10:15 to noon. The Kid Who Would Be King will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this third of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas performs Echoes of Sinatra. Refreshments. Free.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 28

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Featuring The Treeshakers. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, July 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artist-in-residence Myung Gyun’s pieces explore the evolutionary history of the planet. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlbrary.org.

Tuesday, July 30

College Essay Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College consultants Beth and Tim Manners will assist rising seniors. Bring a laptop or notebook for this hands-on workshop. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 31

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Aug. 1

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads the last of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Featuring Joni & the Keepers. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.