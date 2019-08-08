Wilton Bulletin Board — Short stories, magic and food

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Lion King will be shown from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Mary Poppins Returns will be shown from 2 to 4:15 p.m. Free, no registration.

Learn the Secrets of Magic for Teens, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Watch the Magic Genie’s show and take home some tricks to practice. For students entering grades 6-10. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monday, Aug. 12

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Ralph Breaks the Internet will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Spider Man into the Spider-Verse will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Wilton Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road. Food trucks, live music, craft sale, and fun for the kids. Benefits Trackside Teen Center: trackside.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Wizard Camp Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wilton Library. The library’s annual fundraiser celebrates 22 years of Harry Potter. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and fun activities. Bring lunch, snacks and beverages supplied. Advance registration required, $50 per child. Call 203-762-6336.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Free Standardized Test, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Library. High school students may take a free practice test for the SAT, ACT or PSAT administered by C2 Education of Wilton. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: 203-762-6342.

Monday, Aug. 26

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jay Petrow is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence will show his abstract expressionist works that convey his experiences as the father of an autistic child. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.