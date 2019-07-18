Wilton Bulletin Board: Music, street fair, stories

Billy and the Showmen will perform Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. Billy and the Showmen will perform Thursday, July 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board: Music, street fair, stories 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, July 18

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Moana will be shown from 10:15 to noon. How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be shown from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this second of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Billy and the Showmen perform R&B, soul and funk. Refreshments. Free.

Saturday, July 20

Summer Street Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Center. Sidewalk sale and street fair with vendors, food trucks, entertainment. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce (wiltonchamber.com).

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 21

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Schenck’s Island Chess Park. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, July 22

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, July 24

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, July 25

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Incredibles 2 will be shown from 10:15 to noon. The Kid Who Would Be King will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this third of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas performs Echoes of Sinatra. Refreshments. Free.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, July 28

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, July 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artist-in-residence Myung Gyun’s pieces explore the evolutionary history of the planet. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlbrary.org.

Tuesday, July 30

College Essay Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College consultants Beth and Tim Manners will assist rising seniors. Bring a laptop or notebook for this hands-on workshop. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 31

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Aug. 1

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads the last of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Summer Hike, 9-10:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Choose from two different pace groups. Try out Merrell hiking and trail running shoes. Ages 12 and up. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org/upcomingevents.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.