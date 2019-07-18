Wilton Bulletin Board: Music, street fair, stories
The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.
Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Moana will be shown from 10:15 to noon. How to Train Your Dragon 3 will be shown from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Free, no registration.
The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this second of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Billy and the Showmen perform R&B, soul and funk. Refreshments. Free.
Summer Street Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Center. Sidewalk sale and street fair with vendors, food trucks, entertainment. Presented by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce (wiltonchamber.com).
CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Schenck’s Island Chess Park. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.
Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.
New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.
Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Incredibles 2 will be shown from 10:15 to noon. The Kid Who Would Be King will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.
The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this third of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas performs Echoes of Sinatra. Refreshments. Free.
Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.
Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artist-in-residence Myung Gyun’s pieces explore the evolutionary history of the planet. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlbrary.org.
College Essay Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College consultants Beth and Tim Manners will assist rising seniors. Bring a laptop or notebook for this hands-on workshop. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonibrary.org.
The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads the last of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.
Summer Hike, 9-10:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Choose from two different pace groups. Try out Merrell hiking and trail running shoes. Ages 12 and up. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org/upcomingevents.
Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.