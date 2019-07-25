Wilton Bulletin Board — Music, art and more music

Steve Kazlauskas performs his Echoes of Sinatra on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas performs his Echoes of Sinatra on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — Music, art and more music 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, July 25

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Incredibles 2 will be shown from 10:15 to noon. The Kid Who Would Be King will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads this third of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Music & More Concert Series, 5-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Steve Kazlauskas performs Echoes of Sinatra. Refreshments. Free.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Chorus Concert, 8-9:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Dvorak’s Te Deum and Mass in D Major will presented with strings, brass and timpani accompaniment. Donation of $20 per person suggested but not required. Information: ellen@musiconthehillCT.org or call 203-529-3133.

Sunday, July 28

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. The Treeshakers perform. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, July 29

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm artist-in-residence Myung Gyun’s pieces explore the evolutionary history of the planet. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlbrary.org.

Tuesday, July 30

College Essay Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College consultants Beth and Tim Manners will assist rising seniors. Bring a laptop or notebook for this hands-on workshop. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 31

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker magazine. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Frozen will be shown from 10:15 to noon. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase will be shown from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free, no registration.

The Poetry of John Updike, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton leads the last of a four-part series. Advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Paper Bridge Challenge, 4-5:15 p.m., Wilton Library. Students entering grades 6-10 can explore the strength of paper and learn about shapes that make for strong buildings. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Beyond the Garden — Trees Can Be Herbs, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn the medicinal properties of trees, followed by wine and cheese reception. Members: free, non-members: $10. Register: 203-762-7257 or email info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Summer Hike, 9-10:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Choose from two different pace groups. Try out Merrell hiking and trail running shoes. Ages 12 and up. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org/upcomingevents.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Wilton Summer Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Joni and the Keepers perform. Bring chairs or a blanket. Picnicking encouraged. Free.

Monday, Aug. 5

Celebrity Golf Classic, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. Presented by Connecticut Cancer Foundation. Includes lunch, golf, cocktail hour and dinner reception with live auction and entertainment. Information: golfclassiccf.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

New Yorker Shorts, 12-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Susan Boyar leads a discussion of a short story in the previous week’s New Yorker. Bring lunch, beverages provided. Advance registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Lion King will be shown from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Mary Poppins Returns will be shown from 2 to 4:15 p.m. Free, no registration.

Learn the Secrets of Magic for Teens, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Watch the Magic Genie’s show and take home some tricks to practice. For students entering grades 6-10. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Monday, Aug. 12

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Movie Theater Thursday, Wilton Library. Ralph Breaks the Internet will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Spider Man into the Spider-Verse will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Wilton Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Miller-Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road. Food trucks, live music, craft sale, and fun for the kids. Benefits Trackside Teen Center: trackside.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Wizard Camp Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wilton Library. The library’s annual fundraiser celebrates 22 years of Harry Potter. Children in grades 3-5 will be sorted into the four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and fun activities. Bring lunch, snacks and beverages supplied. Advance registration required, $50 per child. Call 203-762-6336.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Free Standardized Test, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wilton Library. High school students may take a free practice test for the SAT, ACT or PSAT administered by C2 Education of Wilton. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: 203-762-6342.

Monday, Aug. 26

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.