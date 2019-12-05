https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-Boy-Scouts-remember-veterans-with-wreath-14884796.php
Wilton Boy Scouts remember veterans with wreath ceremony
Wilton Boy Scouts will hold a wreath ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Green on Center Street, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
The community is invited to this annual ceremony to honor Wilton veterans who have served and passed on. American Legion Post 86 will be open afterwards for hot cider and refreshments at 112 Old Ridgefield Road.
View Comments