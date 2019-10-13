Wilton Board of Selectmen briefs

The following actions were taken at recent meetings of the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

Senior Tax Relief Ordinance approved

Following a public hearing, the board approved a Senior Tax Relief Ordinance, which offers a program for elderly and disabled taxpayers. Changes in the ordinance will provide applicants with an appeals process, create a minimum tax credit of $250, and allow for re-adjustments of credits to better utilize budgeted funds.

Interim Fire Chief contract extension

The board voted unanimously to approve a two-month contract extension for Interim Fire Chief Geoffrey R. Herald. Herald replaced former Chief Ron Kanterman, whose last day was June 28. Herald was initially hired for a three-month term, but the board voted for a two-month extension while the hiring process continues for a new chief. The board expects to appoint a new chief within a few weeks time, and would like to keep Herald in place during the transition.

Eversource easement

The board voted to authorize First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice to execute an easement with Eversource across Old Two Rod Highway, a 33-foot wide, 18th-century path which was discontinued by the town as a public roadway in 2017. The easement will allow Eversource access to a parcel of land near the Wilton-Weston border.

NRVT Trail grant extended

Vanderslice informed the board that on Oct. 3, the town received an extension for a $1.3-million grant for the WilWalk project of the Norwalk River Valley Trail. It extends the grant to Dec. 31, 2021. “Having the grant extended for two more years, gives us breathing room,” Vanderslice said.

A joint project with the city of Norwalk, construction of the WilWalk project is currently on hold while the municipalities await word on a waiver they have requested from the state to exempt them from a pre-existing conditions clause which would make Wilton and Norwalk liable for the cleanup of any existing hazardous materials.

The WilWalk project would connect a two-mile section of the trail between Wilton and Norwalk, running from Wolfpit Road to Grist Mill Road.

Appointments

Pam Brown was reappointed as an alternate to the Historic District & Historic Property Commission. Deborah Fine was reappointed to the Wilton Water Commission.

Margaret Van Aker and Scott McQuarrie were appointed to the Tree Committee. Connie Dickerson and Christine Wachter were appointed to the Wilton Library Association.