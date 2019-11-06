Wilton Board of Selectmen: Cole and Tartell lead machine votes

WILTON — Unofficial results, before absentee ballots were counted, indicated Joshua Cole will return to the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

Cole, 43, a Republican, got 2,229 votes, from electors who voted in person at the polls.

Cole was appointed to the board in July 2018 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of attorney Michael Kaelin.

The next highest vote-getter, from in-person voters was Democrat Ross Tartell with 2,043. In 2018, Tartell, 67, unsuccessfully ran against Republican Tom O’Dea for the 125th House district seat, which represents New Canaan and Wilton. Although he fell short with New Canaan voters, Tartell got more votes than O’Dea in Wilton.

Democrat Ceci Maher was next with the in person voters, with 1,940 votes.

David Clune, an unaffiliated voter who ran as a petitioning candidate, got 1,557 votes.

The top two vote-getters will get a seat on the board.

Results will not be finalized until the absentee ballots are counted.