Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Warren Serenbetz

Warren Serenbetz

Republican

Board of Finance candidate

Wilton

Age: 67

Incumbent: No

Current job: Radcliff Group Inc.

Education: BSIE from Lehigh University; MBA from the Wharton School.

The most important issue in this election: Balancing the need for growth and excellent schools in Wilton with the level of taxes on residents.

Other issues: The new Plan of Conservation & Development and its impact on grand list growth

Family: Resident of Wilton for 35 years. Married 43 years to Cindi. Three children who have gone through Wilton Public Schools and on to productive lives of their own.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Served 10 years on the Board of Finance from 2007 through 2017. Currently Chairman of the Board of Assessment Appeals. Served as Treasurer and then Elder at Hope Church in Wilton.

Campaign website: wiltongop.org