Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Peter Balderston
Peter Balderston
Republican
Board of Finance candidate
Wilton
Age: 61
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Retired
Education: St. Lawrence University, MBA (NYU Stern School of Business)
The most important issue in this election: As in the past 4 years under Republican leadership, future budgets must be managed proactively as our town faces significant financial headwinds. Continuing declines in school enrollment, sagging Grand List values and a weak state economy make crafting sustainable budgets —without unduly straining Wilton’s taxpayers —my principal focus.
Other issues: As a member of Wilton’s Board of Education Business Operations Subcommittee, I’ve encouraged our BOE to examine educational achievements relative to peers and funds spent per pupil. If re-elected, I'll seek to continue in this capacity as our schools must continually examine and revise as needed, spending patterns with their enrollment declines.
Family: Three grown children all living in NYC
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Wilton Board of Finance
Campaign website: Facebook