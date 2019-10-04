Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Peter Balderston

Peter Balderston

Peter Balderston

Republican

Board of Finance candidate

Wilton

Age: 61

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Retired

Education: St. Lawrence University, MBA (NYU Stern School of Business)

The most important issue in this election: As in the past 4 years under Republican leadership, future budgets must be managed proactively as our town faces significant financial headwinds. Continuing declines in school enrollment, sagging Grand List values and a weak state economy make crafting sustainable budgets —without unduly straining Wilton’s taxpayers —my principal focus.

Other issues: As a member of Wilton’s Board of Education Business Operations Subcommittee, I’ve encouraged our BOE to examine educational achievements relative to peers and funds spent per pupil. If re-elected, I'll seek to continue in this capacity as our schools must continually examine and revise as needed, spending patterns with their enrollment declines.

Family: Three grown children all living in NYC

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Wilton Board of Finance

Campaign website: Facebook