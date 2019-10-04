Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Michael Kaelin

Michael Kaelin Michael Kaelin Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Michael Kaelin 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Michael Kaelin

Democrat

Board of Finance candidate

Wilton

Age: 60

Incumbent: No

Current job: Attorney, Principal, Cummings & Lockwood LLC, Stamford, CT

Education: Duke University; J.D., Duke University

The most important issue in this election: Supporting the schools and the town.

Other issues: Having all the boards and commissions, and all the individual members of the boards and commissions work collaboratively for the benefit of the town.

Family: My wife Carol and I raised our four children in Wilton and have remained in Wilton. Each of our four children attended the Wilton Public Schools from Kindergarten through high school graduation.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Wilton Board of Selectmen; Wilton Library Association, President and member of its Finance and Executive Committees; Wilton Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Civic Affairs; Wilton Community Emergency Response Team Member; Wilton Charter Commission Vice Chair; and Wilton Employees Retirement Plan Trustee.

Campaign website: wiltondems.org