Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Kevin Gardiner

Kevin Gardiner

Kevin Gardiner

Democrat

Board of Finance candidate

Wilton

Age: 37

Incumbent: No

Current job: SVP of Operations/Talivity, Inc.

Education: Bryant University, University of Connecticut post-graduate.

The most important issue in this election: Ensure that the Board of Education is sufficiently funded to make sure the quality of education is maintained or increased.

Other issues: Ensure that all town departments spend money as efficiently as possible, while still providing the level of service desired by the community.

Family: I live in Wilton with my wife of 12 years, 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Energy Commission Vice Chair and Secretary.