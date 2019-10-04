https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-Board-of-Finance-candidate-Kevin-Gardiner-14493318.php
Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Kevin Gardiner
Kevin Gardiner
Democrat
Board of Finance candidate
Wilton
Age: 37
Incumbent: No
Current job: SVP of Operations/Talivity, Inc.
Education: Bryant University, University of Connecticut post-graduate.
The most important issue in this election: Ensure that the Board of Education is sufficiently funded to make sure the quality of education is maintained or increased.
Other issues: Ensure that all town departments spend money as efficiently as possible, while still providing the level of service desired by the community.
Family: I live in Wilton with my wife of 12 years, 7-year-old daughter, and 4-year-old son.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Energy Commission Vice Chair and Secretary.
