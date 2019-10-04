Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Jung Soo Kim

Jung Soo Kim Jung Soo Kim Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Board of Finance candidate: Jung Soo Kim 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Jung Soo Kim

Democrat

Board of Finance candidate

Wilton

Age: 49

Incumbent: No

Current job: Product Developer/FactSet Research Systems

Education: University of Chicago, MS in software engineering and computer science/Fairfield University

The most important issue in this election: The most important financial challenge Wilton faces is investing wisely in our schools and the community assets which enrich all Wiltonians' lives and buoy home values while maintaining our town’s excellent credit rating.

Other issues: Wilton is a wonderfully unique community. Our natural assets include a national park and town forest. Wilton saw the retreat of British forces during the Revolutionary War and was a stop on the Underground Railroad. We should market our assets to attract businesses and residents to grow the grand list.

Family: I met my husband, a graduate of Wilton High School, in college. After marriage, we returned to Wilton to be close to his family and start our own. Our three children are enrolled in Wilton public schools. We are particularly grateful to Mr. Paul Schluntz who has patiently taught English to two generations of our family.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: I have volunteered at the Wilton Library over many years. I have participated in and volunteered with the PTA's for Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill, Middlebrook, and Wilton High School.