Wilton Board of Education meets today

WILTON — The Board of Education will meet virtually this afternoon at 5 p.m.

The board expects to first meet at 4 p.m. in executive session to discuss “legal advice regarding school reopening.”

The open meeting will begin at 5. The agenda includes an update on reopening plans and a discussion of the school calendar. Both are listed under “discussion and possible action items.”

School is expected to open with a hybrid model on Monday.

To view the meeting, click here.