https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-Board-of-Education-meets-today-15513097.php
Wilton Board of Education meets today
WILTON — The Board of Education will meet virtually this afternoon at 5 p.m.
The board expects to first meet at 4 p.m. in executive session to discuss “legal advice regarding school reopening.”
The open meeting will begin at 5. The agenda includes an update on reopening plans and a discussion of the school calendar. Both are listed under “discussion and possible action items.”
School is expected to open with a hybrid model on Monday.
To view the meeting, click here.
View Comments