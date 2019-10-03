Wilton Board of Education candidate: Savet Constantine

Savet Constantine

Age: 49

Incumbent: No

Current job: My professional background is in international marketing, but recently I have focused on significant volunteer work at the local level. And, of course, driving kids everywhere.

Education: Carleton College, Northfield, MN, Columbia University, School of International Affairs

The most important issue in this election: My main priority is to ensure the schools provide the programming that allows our students to achieve their full potential while being fiscally responsible stewards of the town. Our schools drive people to move to Wilton, and a financially secure town ensures people stay in Wilton.

Other issues: Our town boards must promote public dialogue so we all work together to meet the needs of our community. Educational needs evolve as our students face new challenges demanding wider knowledge of technology and more adaptability. Transparency and dialogue are key to a successful town and strong community.

Family: Craig and I moved here in 2004 and chose Wilton for its great schools, small-town atmosphere, and proximity to New York City. Both our two children have attended the Wilton schools K-12. Our daughter graduated WHS and is studying engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and our son is a senior at WHS.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Member, volunteer, board member of each school’s PTA/PTSA including Parent at Large Miller-Driscoll, Middlebrook, WHS; Secretary WHS; President Middlebrook (2 years) and WHS (3 years).

Campaign website: wiltondems.org