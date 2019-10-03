Wilton Board of Education candidate: Ruth DeLuca

RuthDeLuca RuthDeLuca Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Board of Education candidate: Ruth DeLuca 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ruth DeLuca

Democrat

Board of Education candidate

Wilton

Age: 41

Incumbent: No

Current job: None

Education: Northeastern University, The George Washington University and Brooklyn Law School

The most important issue in this election: Ensuring that Wilton’s schools provide a first-rate education for all Wilton’s children. We must work to maintain budget discipline while preserving and growing Wilton’s program excellence. My main priority will be to listen and learn from the community and be an advocate for all parents throughout Wilton.

Other issues: In times of budget austerity, creativity can flourish. Wilton is a community brimming with talented and educated residents, teachers, and public servants. Now is the time to assert ourselves and our values.

Family: My husband and I moved to Wilton for its excellent public schools and small, caring community. We have three children, two making their way through Miller-Driscoll and one in pre-school. My husband and I are both proud products of public schools. We strongly believe in the value of public education and local control, oversight, and decision making.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Miller-Driscoll PTA, Children's Day School of Wilton.

Campaign website: wiltondems.org