More Information

Mandi Schmauch

Republican

Board of Education candidate

Wilton

Age: 44

Incumbent: No

Current job: Sales Manager/Novo Nordisk

Education: College of William and Mary

The most important issue in this election: Communication! Frequent, deliberate, proactive communication! We can no longer have the BOE solving problems and deciding curriculum singularly with the public reacting after the decision. Parents and family members from pre-school through high school must be involved. Utilizing the tools of social media, computer programs and smartphones we need to bridge the gap between the BOE decisions and the public’s awareness.

Other issues: “If we teach today as we taught yesterday we rob our children of tomorrow” — J. Dewey The economy of the past century required the teaching of the 3R’s, in todays technologically remarkable world —we need to determine what kind of people and types of skills are needed and not get caught in the net of standardized testing and 20th century learnings. As a community we need to have a vision how to prepare our students and teach to the passion of the students and the teachers.

Family: Married 14 years to Bill, son Tanner in seventh grade at Middlebrook and daughter Liesel in fifth grade at Cider Mill.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Miller-Driscoll Building Committee Member (2015-2017); Miller-Driscoll Building Project Parent Committee Member (2014-2015); Miller-Driscoll PTA Carnival Founder and Chair (2014-2018); Cider Mill PTA Member (2016-Present); Wilton Congregational Church Membership Board Member (2018-present); Wilton Minks to Sinks Member (2008-present).

Campaign website: None