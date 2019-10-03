Wilton Board of Education candidate: Jennifer Lalor

Jennifer Lalor

Republican

Board of Education candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: I am a speech-language pathologist. I run my own private practice and am the clinical supervisor for Southern Connecticut for TheraCare. Additionally, I worked at Iona College as a Clinical Supervisor for the undergraduate clinicians in the Speech and Hearing Clinic. I routinely work with children and their parents, therapists, schools, and educators in the special education setting.

The most important issue in this election: I look forward to the opportunity to continue helping every student, no matter his/her strengths, challenges, or goals, and supporting educators and students in consistently achieving strong educational outcomes. I will advocate for enhancements to communication and community involvement. I will also continue to stand against forced or coerced regionalization of our schools and support innovative, forward thinking policies.

Family: Six-year resident. I live in Wilton with my husband Bill and two children Evan and Katie.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Volunteered for several PTA programs and chaired the Pumpkin Carving and BoxTops events at Miller Driscoll as well as the Visiting Author event at Cider Mill. I am also looking forward to being my daughter’s Girl Scout Troop Leader this year.

Campaign website: None