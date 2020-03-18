Wilton Board of Ed to videoconference Wednesday night

WILTON — The Wilton Board of Education will hold a special meeting via videoonference tonight, March 18, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom.

Those who wish to join in may visit zoom.us/join. The meeting ID is 502-134-5226. The password is 712630.

Information on how to join the meeting visit https://youtu.be/vFhAEoCF7jg.