Wilton Board of Ed to videoconference Wednesday night
WILTON — The Wilton Board of Education will hold a special meeting via videoonference tonight, March 18, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
Those who wish to join in may visit zoom.us/join. The meeting ID is 502-134-5226. The password is 712630.
Information on how to join the meeting visit https://youtu.be/vFhAEoCF7jg.
