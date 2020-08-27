Wilton Board of Ed meeting tonight: reopening, sports, expulsions

WILTON — Following its special meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Education will meet again this evening at 7 p.m.

The agenda includes further discussion of school reopening plans and Wilton High School athletics.

The board will also discuss and possibly approve policies regarding student suspensions, expulsions and removal from class.

The board met on Tuesday to approve a change in reopening plans, moving from a hybrid opening to a full remote opening for the first week. Students will begin returning to school on Sept. 8.

To view the meeting, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ct/wilton/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.