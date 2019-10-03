Wilton Board of Assessment Appeals candidate: Bob Zsunkan

Bob Zsunkan

Bob Zsunkan

Democrat

Board of Assessment Appeals candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: Retired

Education: Adelphi University —BBA Accounting, MBA Finance

The most important issue in this election: I want to ensure that everyone in Wilton has clear and easy access to government at all levels, especially when it comes to issues such as fair assessments.

Other issues: I know how much Wilton was instrumental in my children becoming the strong adults they are today and I am interested in maintaining Wilton’s excellent school system.

Family: My wife Alison and I have lived in Wilton since 1993. Our two sons were educated in the Wilton school system, graduated from major universities and are now working in their specialized fields. My younger son is also pursuing his MS degree at the University of Connecticut, Storrs.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of Assessment Appeals Alternate —an appointed position to help with the 10-year assessment process.

Campaign website: wiltondems.org