Wilton Board of Assessment Appeals candiate: Dan Falta

Dan Falta

Republican

Board of Assessment Appeals candidate

Wilton

Incumbent: No

Current job: I have worked 21 years in financial markets — primarily currencies and fixed income. I am on the sales side and many of the clients I cover are funds which invest in real estate and infrastructure. As such, I do attend real estate conferences and valuation of real estate is important to my firm’s extension of credit to the funds I cover.

Education: B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and an MBA from UCLA Anderson (finance & statistics).

The most important issue in this election: I have been blessed in my career and I believe providing service via volunteering is a way to give back. I am trying to focus my volunteer effort for Wilton in a place where my skills (and availability) can best help. Given my statistics background, graduate studies in valuation and 21 years in finance - the BOAA is a role I am ideally suited to serve.

Family: Nineteen-year resident. Married to Camille for 19 years, with three children — Chase WHS ’06, Remington WHS ’10 and Tate WHS ’21.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Wilton Wetlands Committee —approximately four years 2014-2017. Testified to State Education Committee on March 1, 2019, against school regionalization.

Campaign website: None