Wilton Annual Town Meeting and budget dates
The schedule for meetings and public hearings for the proposed FY2021 budget has been updated as follows:
Monday, March 2: Board of Selectmen, review bonded capital requests.
Friday, March 6: Board of Education and Board of Selectmen budget submission to the Board of Finance.
Monday, March 16: Board of Finance review of Board of Selectmen’s budget and preliminary bonded capital requests with Board of Selectmen.
Monday, March 30: Board of Finance’s public hearing on Board of Education and Board of Selectmen’s budgets.
Monday, April 6: Board of Selectmen bonding referendums referral to Board of Finance.
Monday, April 6-Tuesday, April 7: Board of Finance mill rate meeting.
Tuesday, April 14: Board of Finance recommendation on bonding referendums.
Tuesday, May 5: Annual Town Budget Meeting at the Clune Center at Wilton High School.
Saturday, May 9: Town Meeting vote.