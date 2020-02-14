Wilton Annual Town Meeting and budget dates

WILTON — With discussions under way for Wilton’s FY2021 budget, a number of meetings and public hearings have been scheduled.

The Annual Town Meeting (ATM) is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clune Center at Wilton High School. The adjourned vote will be held Saturday, May 9.

At the ATM, budgets and referendums will be presented. Motions can be made from the floor by the public to reduce the Board of Selectmen’s budget and/or the Board of Education’s budget.

Other FY 2021 budget meetings:

The Board of Selectmen will review the proposed budgets Trackside, school nursing and public health nursing at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. in Room B of town hall.

The Board of Selectmen will review bonded capital requests on Wednesday, March 4.

The Board of Education and Board of Selectmen budgets will be submitted to the Board of Finance on Friday, March 6.

The Board of Finance will review the Board of Selectmen’s budget and preliminary bonded capital requests with the selectmen on Monday, March 16.

The Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen’s budgets on Monday, March 30.

The Board of Selectmen will give its bonding recommendations to the Board of Finance on Monday, April 6.

The Board of Finance will hold mill rate meetings on Monday April 6, and Tuesday, April 7 (if needed).

The Board of Finance will make a recommendation on bonding referendums on Tuesday, April 14.