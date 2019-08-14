Wilton American Legion spotlights Ken Shewitz

Representing American Legion Post 86, Ken Shewitz, left, marches in Wilton’s Veterans Day parade with Alex Ruskewich, center, and Tom Moore. Representing American Legion Post 86, Ken Shewitz, left, marches in Wilton’s Veterans Day parade with Alex Ruskewich, center, and Tom Moore. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton American Legion spotlights Ken Shewitz 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Senior Vice Commander and U.S. Army veteran Ken Shewitz is an eight-year member of Post 86. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., his family moved to New Jersey when he was one year old. Ken graduated Clifford Scott High School in East Orange, N.J., and attended the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Graduating with a B.A.in psychology in 1968, he also received his commission as a second lieutenant after completing ROTC classes/training in college. Assigned to the Adjutant General’s Corps, Ken’s first duty station was at the Armed Forces Examination Station in Portland, Ore.

Following a one-year tour, he was then sent to Vietnam and assigned to the 3rd Brigade/9th Infantry Division at Tan An. Having been promoted, First Lieutenant Shewitz was selected as a platoon leader. During his one-year tour in Vietnam, Ken was able to able to take R & R (the military acronym for “Rest & Recuperation”) in Australia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Before returning to the States, Ken was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat, as well as a Bronze Star. Leaving active duty, he applied to graduate school, received a deferment for a year, and left for Amsterdam, Netherlands, bought a Volkswagen bus and spent eight months there. Moving on to Morocco, he spent a few months there, finally returning home.

That fall, Ken started graduate school at Temple University, in the Fox School of Business. While there, he also joined the Army Reserves as a first lieutenant. In 1991, after a 20-year Army active/reserve career, Ken retired as a lieutenant-colonel.

Graduating in 1975 with a master’s of business administration, he started with Ernst & Young in New York City. After a short time, he moved on to Booze, Allen & Hamilton Consultants. From this job, Sawyer, Ferguson & Walker, a newspaper ad firm recruited Ken as the director of finance. During his 14 years there, Ken ultimately became chief financial officer. He then moved on to Distributive Media in Westport as CFO.

An opportunity opened for a new company in San Antonio, Texas, MexAmerica Media, a Spanish-language daily newspaper, as founding CFO, which Ken accepted. Two years later, he accepted a consulting position at Prima Cinema in Carlsbad, Calif.

In 2016, Ken finally retired from full-time work, and now works on a part-time basis.

As a member of Post 86, Ken runs any meetings the commander cannot attend, as well as participating with the Post Color Guard. You can see him marching (usually with the American Flag) in the Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades.

Ken married in 1989 and has one daughter.

Thank you for your service, Ken!

Tom Moore is the Post 86 adjutant. He can be reached at legionpost86@gmail.com.