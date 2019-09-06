Wilton ABC house welcomes new resident directors

A Better Chance of Wilton has announced Damone and Jay Johnson are the new resident directors of their girls house.

Damone is a case worker at Person-to-Person in Norwalk, where he has worked since 2015. He previously worked for the Children’s Aid Society and has also been a mentor to ABC students in Darien. He has 12 years working with and advocating for at-risk or under-served youth in various ways.

His wife, Jay, holds a master’s in public health and works as a nutritionist for Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport. She has previously held roles working with youth in educational and nutritional matters.

When asked about her new role at the girls house, Jay Johnson said she and her husband “are honored to be the resident directors of the ABC Wilton Girl’s House and be able to invest in and support the students in the program in a meaningful way. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to work closely with the incredibly hardworking and gifted set of students there.”

In addition, with the resignation of Michael Gordon, the boys house will have new resident directors, Nate and Natasha Taylor. Nate works as youth minister at Wilton Presbyterian Church and Natasha has extensive experience working with youth.

The Johnsons replace Michelle and Michael Perri. Both the Perris and Gordon were long-serving members of the ABC staff.

The program graduated four seniors in 2019 who are all attending college this fall, and they welcome four academically talented freshmen here for the start of the school year.

ABC Wilton is in its 24th year of successfully helping minority high school students from under-served communities attain a quality high school education and providing a better opportunity for these students to flourish and meet their potential. Currently, there are nine students in the program.

ABC is supported by private donations from the Wilton community and relies on many volunteers who help mentor, drive and act as weekend host families for the scholars. For more information, visit ABCWilton.org.