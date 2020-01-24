Wilton 8-30g application is filed for 17 apartments

The exterior elevation at 3 Hubbard Road. The exterior elevation at 3 Hubbard Road. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton 8-30g application is filed for 17 apartments 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Less than a month after its moratorium on affordable housing expired, Wilton has received its first 8-30g application.

A proposal for 17 rental apartments — a mix of affordable and market rate — to be built at 3 Hubbard Road, was received by the town’s Planning and Zoning Department on Jan. 22.

The owner’s name is listed as Three Hubbard Road and the property encompasses one and a quarter acres. The project is being called the Ives at Wilton Center — The Woods and it would be built behind the Wilton Arms apartment building now at that address.

A three-floor building measuring 39 and a-half feet tall would include 14 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments encompassing 20,000 square feet. Thirty percent of the apartments would be affordable.

According to the application, 15 percent — two apartments — would be offered for rent to families whose income is less than 60 percent of the area or statewide median income, whichever is less. Fifteen percent — 3 apartments — would be offered to families whose income is less than or equal to 80 percent of the area or statewide median income, whichever is less.

The three-bedroom units would be 1,214 square feet and the two-bedrooms 1,054 square feet. A total of 69 parking spaces is indicated on the plan. Site coverage would be 63 percent.

The plan includes removal of 20 trees, but 23 trees would be planted.

The application has not yet been accepted by the Planning and Zoning Commission, therefore no date for a public hearing has been set. More information may be found at the commission’s web page at wiltonct.org.