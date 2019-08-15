Wilton $312,000 town property sale falls through

A proposed property sale, which would have netted the town of Wilton more than $312,000, is not going to happen.

In April, the Board of Selectmen approved selling 0.209 acres of a town-owned right of way, adjacent to 2 Pimpewaug Road, to Brightview Senior Living Development.

However, a signed agreement for the sale never came about, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice told the Board of Selectmen at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 12.

She said Brightview’s lawyers were not comfortable with the title search done on the property. “Rather than pursuing other avenues related to purchasing the right of way, Brightview has decided to pursue another path to do what they want to do,” she said.

Brightview representatives initially came to the board in November 2018 saying the company planned to build a senior living facility/community on 6.91 acres at 2 and 24 Pimpewaug Road.

The senior living facility would be comprised of three components — independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The units would be rentals.

Brightview expressed interest in purchasing 0.209 acres of a town-owned right of way at 2 Pimpewaug Road in order to increase the project’s frontage on Route 7 (Danbury Road).

Brightview initially offered the town $75,000 for the right of way based on its property appraisal.

But Vanderslice, along with town counsel and Tom McDevitt, a member of Wilton’s real estate committee, negotiated further with Brightview. Both parties agreed to a $312,000 sales price to be paid to the town at the time of purchase, followed by $10,000 per year with a CPI escalator for 20 years, secured by the property.

Taking all future payments into account, Vanderslice told the Bulletin it was more like a $512,000 plus deal.

In addition, Brightview also agreed to record on the land records a 30-year restrictive covenant ensuring the preservation of the historic property (Gregory house) located at 2 Pimpewaug Road.

The selectmen agreed to those terms and planned to send the issue to a town meeting for a vote. However, the town meeting never happened because Brightview never signed the agreement and has now rejected the deal.

Vanderslice told the board on Monday that Brightview has other options, without purchasing the right of way, on how to handle the senior housing development proposed for the Pimpewaug property.

She expects Brightview will file an application directly with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Vanderslice said she is notifying residents in the area of 2 Pimpewaug Road to let them know the status.

