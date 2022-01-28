Willow Biden joins long and varied line of White House pets LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 6:38 p.m.
FILE - President Bill Clinton's cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington on March 19, 1994.
FILE - First lady Michelle Obama, left, follows her daughters Malia Obama, holding the leash for Bo, center, and Sasha Obama, holding the leash for Sunny, as they arrive to welcome the Official White House Christmas Tree to the White House in Washington, on Nov. 28, 2014.
FILE - President Clinton tries to introduce his new dog Buddy to his cat Socks during a meeting outside the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 6, 1998.
FILE - Vice President Richard Nixon is seen with his dog "Checkers," at his home in Spring Valley neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on July 2, 1959.
FILE - First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton pets Socks the cat on her lap as she talks with children at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington on Dec. 15, 1999.
FILE - First lady Jacqueline Kennedy leads her daughter Caroline's pony, Macaroni, center, while giving gives a tour of the White House grounds to Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran, on April 12, 1962.
Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their pet family. The Washington Monument can be seen in the distance.
NEW YORK (AP) — Welcome, Willow, to a long line of presidential pets.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family, the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush's controversially named cat India.