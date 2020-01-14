Will Haskell announces reelection bid
WILTON — State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) has announced his bid for reelection on Twitter.
In a post on Jan. 13, Haskell tweeted, “In 2018, my community took a chance on me. We believed in a better future for this state and, somehow, we won a seat in the Connecticut State Senate. So now I’m asking for the first time: Will you be one of the very first donors to my re-election campaign?”
Haskell then linked to a donation site.
Haskell, a Democrat, defeated longtime Republican incumbent Toni Boucher, who served five terms in the state senate, two years ago. At that time he ran with three priorities: gun violence, paid family leave and transportation funding.
Haskell, who is the youngest member of Connecticut’s General Assembly, serves as chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement Committee; vice chair of Government Administration & Elections; and is a member of the Environment, Judiciary, and Transportation committees.