WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (AP) — A wildlife rehabilitation center in Ohio says this year has been its busiest ever and is looking for more space.

Nature's Nursery near Toledo says it has taken in more than 3,000 animals this year.

The nonprofit center gives medical care to injured and orphaned animals with the goal of releasing them back to the wild.

Officials with organization say they've outgrown their current location in Whitehouse and plan on beginning a search for a new location next year.

They tell The Blade that the ideal location would be 3 to 5 acres in a country setting with an existing building or where a new facility could be built.

The organization also is looking for corporate sponsorships to increase its funding that largely comes from donations.