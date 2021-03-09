Wildlife officials urge temporary removal of bird feeders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is urging residents who own bird feeders to remove them until next month, pointing to a rise in bird deaths that could be caused by dirty feeders.

Wildlife officials advised on Monday that residents should take down their feeders until early April, according to a statement from the department. Experts are concerned that mold or bacteria that easily forms on wet bird seed could possibly be spreading deadly diseases to the animals.