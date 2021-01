MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battled a wildfire in the inland mountains of Southern California on Friday as Santa Ana winds brought dry and unseasonably hot weather that heightened fire danger in a region where little rain has fallen this winter.

The Bonita fire erupted shortly after 1 a.m. and grew to 600 acres (243 hectares) before dawn, triggering evacuations in Mountain Center, a tiny community in the San Jacinto Mountains about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.