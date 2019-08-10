Wild-horse roundups kick up questions about handling herds

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2010, file photo, two young wild horses play while grazing in Reno, Nev. Wild horses throughout Nevada are being rounded up during the summer of 2019 by federal land managers who say they're preserving land and protecting herds while water and food sources become scarce. But some wild horse advocates want to do away with roundups, saying they waste resources and harm the horses. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2010, file photo, two young wild horses play while grazing in Reno, Nev. Wild horses throughout Nevada are being rounded up during the summer of 2019 by federal land managers who say ... more Photo: Andy Barron, AP Photo: Andy Barron, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wild-horse roundups kick up questions about handling herds 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wild horses are being rounded up throughout Nevada this summer by federal land managers who say they are preserving land and protecting herds while water and food sources become scarce.

A U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman tells the Las Vegas Sun it's horrifying to see animals starving on the range, and the logical and humane thing to do is manage the population.

But some wild horse advocates want to do away with roundups, saying they rely on faulty figures, waste resources and harm horses.

They say the bureau already has 46,000 captured horses in taxpayer-funded corrals.

The Sun reports the number of mustangs and mares in captivity nearly equals the estimated 48,300 on the range in Nevada, a state with more than half the U.S. wild horse and burro population.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com