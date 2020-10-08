Wife, ex-deputy charged with murder of missing Kentucky man

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) — Two years after an eastern Kentucky man was reported missing, his former wife and a former sheriff's deputy have been charged with murder.

Family members reported Tyler North missing on June 25, 2018, and his burned truck was found few days later on the Leslie-Clay county line.

A two-year investigation into North's disappearance resulted in a Leslie County grand jury issuing indictments Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. Lena Michelle Collet North, 27, and former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lewis, 35, both of Manchester, were charged and arrested, police said.

Both were being held at the Leslie County jail. Online records don’t list an attorney for either of them.

Police did not release a motive in the slaying, but said the case remains under investigation.