Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday, the country's state news agency MENA reported.

In recent weeks, the local media reported that Jehan had been in an Egyptian hospital and battling cancer. Last year, Jehan received medical treatment in the United States but shortly after she returned home, her condition had deteriorated, her family had told the local press. No further details about her illness were made available.