WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot in the back by a white Wichita police officer in 2012 has reached a $900,000 settlement with the city.

The settlement comes just weeks before a lawsuit filed by the parents of 23-year-old Marquez Smart was set for a jury trial in federal court, the Wichita Eagle reported. Brenda and Randall Smart alleged in their lawsuit that police officers used excessive force.