WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new branch library in Wichita will be named for a civil rights leader who led a successful sit-in at a diner in the city in 1958.

The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to name the new library after Ronald W. Walters, who advised presidents, had a successful academic career and wrote 13 books before he died in 2010, KFDI reported.