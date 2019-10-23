Wi-ACT delivers 160,000 meals

Rise Against Hunger Community Engagement Coordinator David Barletta helps hundreds of volunteers package and load meals for Wilton's Wi-ACT Interfaith Committee the 6th annual Rise Against Hunger meal packaging event Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Wilton Presbyterian Church in Wilton, Conn. Four shifts of nearly 750 volunteers will load a shipping container destined for Somalia with the completed meals.

Thanks to an anonymous corporate donor, Wi-ACT’s interfaith committee was able to up its meal-packaging event to complete 160,000 meals, 10,000 more than originally planned. The donor, from outside Wilton, made a donation directly to Rise Against Hunger.

With nearly 750 volunteers reporting for duty on Saturday, Oct. 19, four shifts of 185 to 195 people packaged 40,000 meals each that were brought from the parish hall at WEPCO to a shipping container in the parking lot bound for Somalia.

Work began Friday afternoon when both a 26-foot truckload of bulk ingredients and a forklift were delivered. Boy Scouts from Troop 125 helped volunteers unload the materials and set up workstations for a 9 a.m. start.