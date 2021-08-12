Wholesale prices jump 1% in July, matching June increase MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 8:42 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, dimming hopes for a slowdown in price increases.
The July gain in the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, matched the June increase with both months advancing by the highest amount since a 1.2% rise in January, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
