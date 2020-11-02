Who did CT high schoolers pick for president?

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., as moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News listens. less President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., as ... more Photo: Jim Bourg /Pool Via AP Photo: Jim Bourg /Pool Via AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Who did CT high schoolers pick for president? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More than 3,000 high school students cast ballots in the 2020 Connecticut Student Mock Election.

From Oct. 19 to Oct. 30, 3,056 students from 48 high school districts cast ballots, choosing from the same list of candidates registered voters will choose from on Election Day. Students attending classes in person and virtually participated.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic slate carried 42 of the 48 towns. Republican President Donald J. Trump won four of the 48 towns. Student voters deadlocked in two districts.

While Wilton did not participate in this mock election, students in nearby Norwalk, Westport and Fairfield schools favored Biden/Harris.

The results are not intended to predict the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election, according to a release from Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and state Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

The program is “a nonpartisan, educational program designed to encourage youth to become active voters once they are old enough to vote.”