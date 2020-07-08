Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes in pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday vetoed bills that would have allowed for delayed tax payments, citing the harm to local budgets across Michigan and saying one measure related to property taxes is “blatantly" unconstitutional.

The legislation had won overwhelmingly legislative approval. The Democratic governor, whose administration has authorized tax delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, said business-backed bills to further delay sales, use and income tax payments were “commendable” but would “push many local budgets over the precipice into fiscal crisis.”

She also vetoed measures that would have let people and businesses affected by the pandemic or Midland-area dam flooding wait to pay their summer property taxes until 2021. In a letter to lawmakers, she wrote that she had heard from local governments and K-12 districts “an overwhelmingly consensus that these bills create more problems than they solve.”

Requiring the state to provide short-term financing to counties to help cities and townships facing revenue shortfalls due to the later tax payments, Whitmer said, “blatantly violates” a prohibition on granting state credit except as provided in the constitution — by making the state the guarantor of county liabilities without receiving anything of value in return.