Whitmer proposes tax cuts, more mental health workers

Paul Sancya/AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Flush with surplus state revenues, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called for a series of targeted tax cuts while outlining her legislative agenda and touting accomplishments before she is up for reelection.

Delivering her second straight State of the State speech virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she called for exempting retirement income from taxation — saving 500,000 households an average of $500 a year — and fully restoring a credit for 730,000 low- and moderate-wage families who on average would get an extra $350 annually.