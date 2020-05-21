Whitmer lifts health procedure ban, allows small gatherings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday relaxed coronavirus restrictions to lift a ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures, reopen retail shops and let residents gather in groups of 10 or less.

The small social gatherings can start immediately. Retails stores and auto dealerships can reopen by appointment only starting Tuesday. Medical, dental and veterinary offices can resume nonessential procedures beginning May 29.

The governor said her stay-at-home order likely will be extended beyond May 28.

“This is another positive step forward with reengagement,” Whitmer said.