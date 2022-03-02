When it comes to accurate blood pressure readings, cuff size matters

Using the wrong size cuff can lead to incorrect blood pressure readings and misdiagnosis, according to new research.
People with obesity – who need large or extra-large blood pressure cuffs – were at particularly high risk for inaccurate readings if using the wrong cuff size. The findings, considered preliminary until the full study is published in a peer-reviewed journal, will be presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health conference that starts Tuesday in Chicago.