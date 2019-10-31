What you need to know in Wilton for Election Day

Municipal Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Wilton’s three polling places will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted on wiltonbulletin.com after they are announced.

As of Friday, Oct. 25, there were 12,311 registered voters in Wilton: 3,723 Democrats, 3,810 Republicans, 4,656 Unaffiliated, and 122 Other.

The ballot

The following are the candidates and offices to be voted on in the election:

First Selectman (Vote for one): Deb McFadden (D), Lynne A. Vanderslice (R), Michael Richard Powers (Petitioning Candidate).

Selectmen (Vote for any two): Ross Tartell (D), Ceci Maher (D), Joshua S. Cole (R), David K. Clune (Petitioning Candidate).

Board of Finance (Full Term, vote for any three): Chris Stroup (D), Jung Soo Kim (D), Mike Kaelin (D), Peter R. Balderston (R), Warren L. Serenbetz Jr. (R).

Board of Finance (To fill vacancy for two years, vote for one): Kevin Gardiner (D).

Board of Education (Vote for any three): Ruth DeLuca (D), Savet Constantine (D), Mandi B. Schmauch (R), Jennifer C. Lalor (R).

Board of Assessment Appeals (Vote for any two): Bob Zsunkan (D), Dan Falta (R).

Planning and Zoning Commission (Full Term, vote for any four): Florence Johnson (D), Rem Bigosinski (D), Melissa-Jean Rotini (R), Richard M. Tomasetti Sr. (R), Matthew Murphy (R), Jake Bittner (R).

Planning and Zoning Commission (To fill vacancy for two years, vote for one): Peter Squitieri (D), Jill Warren (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals (Full term, vote for any three): John Gardiner (D), Mangtao (Monty) Du (R), Libby Bufano (R), Anthony Cenatiempo (R).

Zoning Board of Appeals (To fill vacancy for two years, vote for one): Sunila Kapur (D).

Zoning Board of Appeals Alternate (Full term, vote for one): Gerald R. Holdridge (R).

Constables (Vote for any three): Ernest Ricco (D), Paul Soley (D), Bo Mitchell (D), Christopher Gardner (R), Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua (R), Raymond Tobiassen (R).

Off the ballot

There are a number of elected officials who are not running for reelection, in some cases because of term limits. These names are not on the Nov. 5 ballot:

Board of Assessment Appeals: Charles Lewis (D), Warren Serenbetz (R). Serenbetz is running for a seat on the Board of Finance.

Board of Education: Christine Finkelstein ( R), Lory Rothstein ( R), Laura Schwemm (D).

Board of Finance: John Kalamarides (D), Walter Kress (R).

Planning and Zoning Commission: Scott Lawrence ( R), Basam Nabulsi (D).

Zoning Board of Appeals: Gary Battaglia ( R).

Voting districts

Wilton is divided into three voting districts:

District 1: Wilton High School, Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road.

District 2: Cider Mill School gym, 240 School Road.

District 3: Middlebrook School gym, 131 School Road.

Wilton schools will be closed that day to allow ample room for voter parking.

Voters may use Wilton’s Voter Look-Up page on the town’s website, wiltonct.org, to check their polling place and party affiliation.

Voter eligibility

To be eligible to vote in Wilton, you must be:

A United States citizen.

A resident of Wilton.

At least 18 years of age by Election Day.

Have completed confinement and parole, if previously convicted of a felony.

Connecticut law also allows an eligible Wilton resident to register — with identification and proof of residence — and to cast a ballot at the Wilton Town Hall on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots

If a registered voter is unable to vote in person on Election Day, they may apply to the town clerk for an absentee ballot for any of the following reasons:

Absence from the town during all of the hours of voting.

Illness.

Physical disability.

Active service in the armed forces.

Duties as an election official at a polling place.

Religious tenets.

Before a ballot can be issued to the voter, an application must be completed and returned to the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. The application can be obtained on the Office of the Secretary of the State website or in person or by mail from the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

Absentee ballots must be received in the office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

