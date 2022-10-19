What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims
BEN FINLEY, HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and ALLEN G. BREED, Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.
These were among the victims of Thursday's shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital city, Raleigh, that claimed five lives and wounded two others.